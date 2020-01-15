Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Joe Dent seeking re-election to Double Oak Town Council

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Joe Dent

Joe Dent announced Wednesday that he is seeking re-election to the Double Oak Town Council.

Dent, a member of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and its former fire chief, was first elected in 2018 to the council, and his seat is expiring in May. On the first day of the filing period for the May 2 General Election, Dent said he wants to serve another two-year term.

“I will continue to support keeping the tax rate as low as possible while keeping our public safety and infrastructure a top priority,” Dent said in a statement. “I love this small town and want to keep it the best small town in Texas.”

 

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts

Leave a Reply