Joe Dent seeking re-election to Double Oak Town Council

Joe Dent announced Wednesday that he is seeking re-election to the Double Oak Town Council.

Dent, a member of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and its former fire chief, was first elected in 2018 to the council, and his seat is expiring in May. On the first day of the filing period for the May 2 General Election, Dent said he wants to serve another two-year term.

“I will continue to support keeping the tax rate as low as possible while keeping our public safety and infrastructure a top priority,” Dent said in a statement. “I love this small town and want to keep it the best small town in Texas.”