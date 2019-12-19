Flower Mound adds development notification for residents

Local residents can now be automatically notified about any development decisions made by the Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council.

The town of Flower Mound added this month a “Land Development Regulation Agenda Notification” email/text notification feature for those who would like to be alerted when a land development regulation has been scheduled for review by P&Z or council through its NotifyMe feature, according to a news release from the town.

The regulations are proposed additions or amendments to the town’s Code of Ordinances that affect planning and development within the town, including residential, commercial, industrial, mixed-use and institutional projects.

To sign-up for these alerts, click here and look for the section titled “Land Development Regulation Agenda Notification.”