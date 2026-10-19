Flower Mound tops Denton County municipalities in study of best small city to live in America

Flower Mound is one of the best small cities to live in America, according to a recent study, beating out a few other cities in Denton County.

According to a study done by Wallethub.com, Flower Mound is in the top 9% of small cities of America in 2026, ahead of Little Elm, The Colony and Coppell.

The town with a population of more than 81,000 also beat out nearby cities of Rockwall, Southlake and Colleyville.

Wallethub’s study ranked more than 1,300 municipalities nationwide with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

It took into account affordability and a balance of business and restaurant variety, as well as spacious land and shorter commutes.

School system quality and overall safety was also baked into the results.

“Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down cost of living,” said Chip Wullo, an analyst with Wallethub. “On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help achieve a high quality of life.”

Some of the best cities cited in the study’s results include Lexington, Massachusetts, Brookfield, Wisconsin, Carmel, Indiana, Apex, North Carolina and Saratoga Springs, New York.

According to Wallethub, about 47% of Americans say they prefer to live in the suburbs compared to about 24% who prefer urban areas and 23% who prefer more rural areas.

One important draw for Flower Mound could be the accessibility, like its proximity to DFW Airport, and its vibrant local restaurant scene.

“While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas,” said Wullo.

For more information on Wallethub’s study, visit the study’s website.

To catch up on the latest news around Flower Mound, visit the Cross Timbers Gazette.