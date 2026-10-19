Flower Mound volleyball alum returns to alma mater with Major League Volleyball champions

A Flower Mound alum and professional volleyball player will return to the gym where she played high school volleyball.

The Dallas Pulse, a professional volleyball club that calls Frisco home, will shine a light on the varsity district matchup between Hebron High School and Flower Mound High School Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Kaylee Cox graduated from Flower Mound High School and helped the school’s volleyball program bring home a state championship.

She will return to Flower Mound Tuesday with the Pulse to support the 2026 Lady Jags.

It’s part of the team’s high school spotlight program that hopes to bring more attention to the Pulse, and the sport of volleyball, in general.

The team will offer some info about the upcoming Pulse season and help put on game production with in-game shoutouts and more.

She will also return to the Pulse for her second season in hopes of winning another championship with the team.

Cox also had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game in September.

Another Flower Mound alum, Geli Cyr, was also on the championship-winning Pulse team last season, but did not return for a second season.