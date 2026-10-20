Bartonville Town Update – October 2026

Hello Bartonville! As the weather finally starts to cool down and Texans begin debating whether 90 degrees qualifies as “fall,” I am pleased to share several exciting updates from around Bartonville.

The E. Jeter Road Phase III Improvement Project is now complete. This important infrastructure project represents another investment in the safety, mobility and long-term future of our community.

While most of us are happy to see the construction equipment and traffic barrels moving on to their next adventure, I want to sincerely thank our residents for their patience throughout the E. Jeter Road Phase III project. Your cooperation and understanding helped us successfully complete this much-needed roadway improvement, and the finished project will provide benefits to our community for many years to come. I would also like to recognize our Town Administrator, Kirk Riggs, as well as our Town Engineer, Chris Cha, who played a vital role in keeping the project moving forward.

At our September Town Council meeting, I had the honor of presenting the Mayor’s Outstanding Service Award to Officer Josh Mazon for his exceptional dedication and commitment to serving the Bartonville community. Since joining the Bartonville Police Department, Officer Mazon has consistently demonstrated professionalism, integrity, and a genuine passion for public service. Whether responding to calls, engaging with residents, or supporting community events, he always maintains a professional, positive demeanor. We’re fortunate to have him serving our community. And while officers are trained to chase bad guys, Josh’s humorous personality has also made him quite effective at winning over residents.

One of my favorite events each year is National Night Out, which brings together residents, police officers, firefighters, Town staff, and community leaders for an evening focused on building relationships and strengthening our community. This annual event celebrates the partnerships that help keep Bartonville safe, connected, and welcoming. Events like National Night Out remind us that public safety is a team effort. The strongest communities are built when neighbors know one another, communicate openly, and work together. This year, National Night Out was held on Oct. 6 at Town Hall. Thank you to those who joined us to visit with our Emergency Service District personnel including our firefighters, paramedics and staff, as well as our police officers.

As we head into the holiday season, I encourage everyone to stay involved, attend community events, and take time to connect with neighbors. After all, Bartonville has always been more than just a town; it’s a community where people genuinely care about one another.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to helping us keep Bartonville the quiet town we all cherish.

For more information on any of these updates, please contact Town Hall.

Residential Projects:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

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