Mitchell: Why your vote matters!

In the most recent primary runoff elections for Republican and Democrat races, just over 10 percent (70,805) of the 671,987 registered voters in Denton County cast their ballots.

This indicates that one out of every 10 individuals who can vote did so. Why does that matter?

As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Simply put, 90 percent of those who can have say are allowing 10 percent to make decisions that affect the lives of everyone.

Here are several reasons why it is important to vote:

Voting facilitates change. It is your chance to make a difference and contribute to the common good.

Voting is the Pillar of Democracy. When people participate, elected leaders are more motivated to listen and represent their interests.

Voting is a Right and a Historical Milestone. Many worked hard to gain the privilege to vote. Don’t take it for granted.

Every Vote Counts. Important elections are often decided by small margins. The possibility of influencing an election is more likely than you might think.

Voting selects Decision-Makers. Your selection(s) could impact quality of life and the direction of society.

Voting sustains our Way of Life. Democracy thrives when citizens participate fully – with voting and through their outreach to elected officials.

Voting Drives Policy Changes. When you vote, you are letting people know what kind of policies you want enacted.

Women continue to outpace men at the polls, with an estimated 91.3 million women voting in the 2024 presidential election compared with 82.6 million men. Women have voted in greater numbers than men in every national election since 1984, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. In Texas, about 6.03 million women and 5.4 million men voted in November 2024, with turnout rates of 59.9% for women and 55.9% for men. The trend extends across most racial and ethnic groups, with the gender gap in voter turnout particularly pronounced among black voters.

You can find election information on your local county government website. The Denton County website for all things election-related is votedenton.com.

The State also provides election-related information at votetexas.gov.

Why should you vote?

In a runoff election on June 4 earlier this year between two candidates for the Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 seat, the race was decided by 31 votes.

That is Why Your Vote Matters!

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieJMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.