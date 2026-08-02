Pastors Place: If You Love Them, Show Them

By Steve Chesnut, Argyle Campus Pastor, Milestone Church

People do not feel what you feel; they feel what you do. One of the biggest relational mistakes we make is assuming the people we love and care about most know we love them, even when we have done little to communicate it.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son…” – John 3:16 (NIV)

Love gives. Love does. Love acts. Love has to come out of us before it can get into someone else. It’s our doing that demonstrates the reality of how we feel.

“But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” – Romans 5:8 (NIV)

The God of all creation acted in such a profound way that His love could be known and felt throughout eternity. It was an act so great that any person, from any background, regardless of who they are or what they have done, could experience this incredible love.

If I were to ask you, “Do you know that God loves you?” I hope you would confidently say yes. Because He does! But how do you know?

“This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us.” – 1 John 3:16 (NIV)

God sent His very Son, Jesus. He demonstrated His love for us and defined love by laying down His life for us. What a great God!

If others are going to feel our love for them, we have to show it. Make it a point today to let love out. Think about the most important relationships in your life and intentionally give, demonstrate and sacrifice for those you love. When you do, they will know and feel the love you have for them.