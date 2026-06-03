Southern Denton County students earn appointments to military service academies

With the school year finished, many graduating seniors have decided to join the workforce or go to college. Some have earned appointments to attend military academies.

Each year, Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound) has the opportunity to nominate young people to be considered for appointment to the military service academies.

Appointees get the chance to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

Gill announced this year’s 22 appointments Tuesday afternoon. Each appointee is a resident located within the 26th Congressional District, which includes a large portion of southern Denton County.

The appointees received a nomination from Gill, Senator Ted Cruz or a military-affiliated nomination.

The following earned appointments to the U.S. Military Academy:

Robert Arnwine of Justin

Brooks Head of Argyle

Lawrence Kang of Lewisville

Ryan Kim of Copper Canyon

Samantha Strickler of Frisco

David Yo of Flower Mound

The following will attend the U.S. Naval Academy:

Leom Bergara of Justin

Mallory Glover of Trophy Club

Elijah Kraus of Frisco

Luke Little of Trophy Club

Xavier Sanchez of Argyle

Sarah See of Frisco

The following will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

Teo Kim of Roanoke

Andrew Thompson of Roanoke

The following earned appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy:

Nicholas Baer of Argyle

Nathaniel Bruce of Argyle

Luke Drummond of Trophy Club

Cooper Langston of Carrollton

Sawyer Paquin of Argyle

Kennedy Simon of Ponder

Madeline Wong of Flower Mound

Aidan Wylie of Frisco

According to the Office of Congressman Gill, the applicants were reviewed and were personally interviewed by the 26th Congressional District Academy Board, chaired by Paul Cristina, before Gill’s staff submitted the nominees for consideration.

The incoming Class of 2030 service academy appointees were honored at a reception hosted by the City of The Colony, where each appointee was presented with a Special Certificate of Congressional Recognition.

At the request of Gill, they also received a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of their appointments.