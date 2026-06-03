Southern Denton County students earn appointments to military service academies

With the school year finished, many graduating seniors have decided to join the workforce or go to college. Some have earned appointments to attend military academies.
Each year, Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound) has the opportunity to nominate young people to be considered for appointment to the military service academies.
Appointees get the chance to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
Gill announced this year’s 22 appointments Tuesday afternoon. Each appointee is a resident located within the 26th Congressional District, which includes a large portion of southern Denton County.
The appointees received a nomination from Gill, Senator Ted Cruz or a military-affiliated nomination.
The following earned appointments to the U.S. Military Academy:
- Robert Arnwine of Justin
- Brooks Head of Argyle
- Lawrence Kang of Lewisville
- Ryan Kim of Copper Canyon
- Samantha Strickler of Frisco
- David Yo of Flower Mound
The following will attend the U.S. Naval Academy:
- Leom Bergara of Justin
- Mallory Glover of Trophy Club
- Elijah Kraus of Frisco
- Luke Little of Trophy Club
- Xavier Sanchez of Argyle
- Sarah See of Frisco
The following will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
- Teo Kim of Roanoke
- Andrew Thompson of Roanoke
The following earned appointments to the U.S. Air Force Academy:
- Nicholas Baer of Argyle
- Nathaniel Bruce of Argyle
- Luke Drummond of Trophy Club
- Cooper Langston of Carrollton
- Sawyer Paquin of Argyle
- Kennedy Simon of Ponder
- Madeline Wong of Flower Mound
- Aidan Wylie of Frisco
According to the Office of Congressman Gill, the applicants were reviewed and were personally interviewed by the 26th Congressional District Academy Board, chaired by Paul Cristina, before Gill’s staff submitted the nominees for consideration.
The incoming Class of 2030 service academy appointees were honored at a reception hosted by the City of The Colony, where each appointee was presented with a Special Certificate of Congressional Recognition.
At the request of Gill, they also received a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of their appointments.