Stronger Together: Local nonprofits unite to help at-risk youth

Bob Williams and Nesa Grider have always had the same mission with their respective nonprofits: get homeless and at-risk boys and girls off the streets and connect them to safe housing, trauma-informed care and a real path forward.

Now, those parallel paths have become a shared vision.

In November, Williams and Grider announced a strategic collaboration between Ranch Hands Rescue and Journey To Dream to expand housing and support for homeless and exploited minors across North Texas. While each nonprofit will maintain its own brand, identity and operations, they will coordinate services rather than duplicate them—thus extending their reach and impact.

“When you collaborate with like-minded organizations and put children first, you’ll always make the right decision,” Williams said. “Nesa runs her organization the same way I run mine, and we have the same values. This is an important initiative.”

Grider agreed, adding, “We’re in this to figure out the best ways to serve more youth at a higher level and increase our capacity. When this idea was presented, it just made absolute sense for us to come together.

“This is what needs to happen, and it’s been on a fast track ever since.”

Ranch Hands Rescue and Journey To Dream have long been recognized leaders in serving vulnerable youth. Ranch Hands Rescue, through its counseling center, animal sanctuary, and Bob’s House of Hope in Justin—the first safe house for young adult male survivors of sex trafficking—has offered its brand of trauma-informed, evidence-based care since 2008. Meanwhile, Journey To Dream operates Kyle’s Place in Lewisville, the only transitional living campus for homeless and at-risk teens in Denton County, and focuses on embracing, equipping and empowering youth to overcome adversity and build purposeful lives.

The two organizations will focus on expanding housing options, coordinating referrals and placements, and aligning trauma-informed, evidence-based practices across programs. This includes mental health services and life skills development. They are also collaborating on training and advocacy to raise awareness of youth homelessness and trafficking, to influence policy and community responses and to pursue joint funding opportunities.

More specifically, Journey To Dream has launched its 2026 Homes for Hope initiative, a transformational expansion that will add five new buildings and increase capacity from 17 to 60 beds. Doing so ensures more youth can access safe, stable, trauma-informed housing when they need it most.

As part of this shared vision, Bob’s House of Hope is also expanding its mission to serve minors ages 14–17 who have experienced homelessness or exploitation. The new transitional living program will provide stabilization-focused care during a youth’s first 90 days off the streets, offering safe housing, intensive case management, access to medical and behavioral health services, 24/7 care staff, life-skills development, mentorship and individualized care plans.

Youth will be stabilized, assessed and seamlessly referred to long-term programs best suited to their needs—serving as an extended-stay “ER” for missing and exploited teens.

This program will serve males and females in separate housing.

Together, this collaboration creates a powerful opportunity to divert youth from involvement in the justice system, reduce “treatment hopping,” ease strain on overextended systems, and promote true community reintegration.

“What is powerful about this collaboration is that neither organization is losing its identity,” Landon Dickeson said in a press release. He is the COO of Ranch Hands Rescue and works alongside Williams, the founder and CEO. “Instead, we are leveraging our strengths to better serve youth who have been failed by the systems meant to protect them. Our shared goal is to make sure fewer kids fall through the cracks.”

Williams and Grider admit the idea of joining forces was long overdue but exactly right for this moment. The partnership took shape months ago during a meeting on an unrelated topic, when a brainstorming session sparked a realization.

“When I learned she had 20 kids on a waiting list, I couldn’t help but think, ‘This can’t happen. I have land—how much do you need?’ It’s never been about Nesa or me—it’s about finding ways to help more kids. Working together is the right thing to do.”

They are now inviting the community to step into this story with them. This vision can only reach its full potential with strong, sustained community support.

Community members can take part in the effort in several ways, including supporting Houses of Hope Gift as it expands beds, counseling and wraparound services; volunteering time, skills or professional expertise; sharing the mission with personal and professional networks; and partnering as a business, church or civic leader.

Donations to either organization can be made at www.ranchhandsrescue.org or www.journeytodream.org.