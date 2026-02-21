Argyle Business Association names Lorrie Pemble chief operating officer

The Argyle Business Association (ABA) has named longtime community banking leader Lorrie Pemble as its new chief operating officer.

Pemble joins ABA after years of successful leadership at PointBank Argyle, where she built deep relationships throughout Argyle and surrounding communities and earned a reputation for integrity, professionalism and community-centered leadership, according to a press release from the ABA.

“As ABA continues to grow in both membership and impact, it became clear that we needed a strong operational leader to help steward our next phase,” said Lynn Seeden, chief executive officer and founder of the Argyle Business Association. “We are truly blessed that Lorrie has said yes to joining our team. Her leadership, relationships and commitment to this community make her an exceptional fit for ABA and our members.”

As chief operating officer, Pemble will oversee day-to-day operations and work closely with the CEO and advisors to ensure the organization’s vision is executed with excellence and consistency. Her responsibilities will include operational leadership, team coordination, systems development, membership experience oversight and strengthening community and partner relationships.

Founded in 2025, the ABA has quickly become a central hub for business networking, economic development and community collaboration. It opened Feb. 21, 2025 with 50 members, and at its one-year mark has a membership of 270 members.

“I believe deeply in the mission of ABA and the value it brings to local businesses and our community,” Pemble said. “I am honored to join the team and look forward to helping guide this next chapter of growth.”

For more information, visit argylebiz.com.