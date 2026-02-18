Travel with Terri: Grand Hyatt DFW Airport Hotel completes $34 million transformation

Imagine starting your trip with a deep breath instead of a clenched jaw. A travel day without traffic jams, construction or parking. A stress‑free airport experience sounds like a fantasy, but at DFW’s Terminal D, it’s surprisingly attainable.

This travel pro tip is simple: arrive the day before and check in at the Grand Hyatt DFW.

Once you hand off your bags, the usual pre‑flight scramble disappears. Head to the rooftop pool with a cocktail and watch planes lift into the sky or settle in for an excellent dinner of global flavors paired with a standout glass of wine. Later, retreat to your quiet, spacious room, where wall‑to‑wall windows frame the runway like a private cinema. Take a long bath, watch a movie or just enjoy the quietness before tomorrow’s adventure. The luxurious bed alone feels like a reward.

Morning brings the real magic. Get dressed, sip your coffee, roll your suitcase to the elevator and, when the doors open, poof… you’re steps from TSA Security.

No shuttle. No traffic. No stress.

This is ideally how a traveler’s next trip should begin and what stress‑free travel looks like. This is attainable by staying at the Grand Hyatt DFW.

Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, the premier hotel conveniently located inside Terminal D at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, has announced the completion of its $34 million, full-hotel renovation.

The transformation began in July 2025 and its new luxurious guest rooms, critically acclaimed restaurant and expansive meeting and event spaces are now fully open to the public.

Grand Hyatt DFW also celebrated its 20th anniversary, marked by the start of the hotel’s multi-phase renovation.

“The complete hotel transformation allows us to give back to the travelers and members of the community that supported us during the last two decades,” said Jeff Babcock, general manager of Grand Hyatt DFW. “The entire renovation of the property solidifies our legacy as the premier hotel and event center supporting the international airport and connecting travelers to the Dallas-Fort Worth culture and community.”

Accommodations

Grand Hyatt DFW increased the number of guestrooms and suites from 298 to 315. The lavish rooms feature comfortable Hyatt Grand beds with stitched leather headboards and integrated lighting – providing a relaxing ambience for guests.

Each guest room and suite includes the latest state-of-the-art technologies, such as large HD flat screen televisions and new charging ports. Guests can customize their experience through the latest integrated technologies and systems, including occupancy thermostats, enhanced lighting controls, and automatic blackout sheers and shades.

The renewed accommodations provide expansive closets and modern bathrooms with enlarged vanities, showers and tubs. All guestrooms and suites feature remarkable views of DFW’s runways.

Restaurants and Lounges

Already critically-acclaimed, the reimagined Grand Met restaurant allows guests to explore and savor an upscale global fusion cuisine in a relaxing atmosphere. Inventive seasonal menus provide artisanal traditions combined with the vibrancy of modern upscale dining at the hotel’s signature restaurant.

The Grand Met Lounge takes sophistication and comfort to new heights with exquisite cocktail and wine menus and culinary favorites that promise a journey of flavors for discerning palates.

Meetings and Events

The updated 20,000 square feet of incomparable meeting and event space unveils a top-floor executive boardroom and a one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor rooftop flight-deck event space overlooking the exhilarating airport runways.

With the renovated 6,600 square foot ballroom, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport is a leading conference destination and event center at DFW and around the area. It includes state-of-the-art technical facilities for corporate meetings and gatherings of all sizes, as well as elegant events and sophisticated celebrations.

The stunning and expansive views of the new indoor/outdoor rooftop event space, combined with award-winning service, set the stage for unforgettable, one-of-a-kind gatherings at the property.

Lobby, Corridors and Outdoor Rooftop Pool

Only steps away from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)’s checkpoint in Terminal D, the new hotel lobby welcomes guests with luxurious marble tile flooring, rich wooden paneling and artwork created by local artists.

The new aeronautical design provides travelers with a jetsetter experience upon arrival and departure at the property. The newly transformed state-of-the-art fitness center, including Peloton bicycles, is now conveniently located on the first floor to better accommodate health and fitness needs. Guests will continue to enjoy the outdoor rooftop pool and bar overlooking the airport runways.

This premier Hotel in Terminal D at DFW, with its quiet, upscale guest rooms, acclaimed restaurant and expansive meeting and event spaces, is all about convenience and luxury travel. It’s the kind of experience that resets your whole mood. Remember, travel is supposed to feel exciting, not exhausting, and that’s why there’s the Grand Hyatt DFW.

“The transformation of Grand Hyatt DFW is a major milestone in the ongoing evolution of our airport and an investment in the experience we deliver to customers every day,” said Chris McLaughlin, DFW’s CEO. “As one of the most consistently and highly awarded airport hotels, this property sets the standard for convenience, comfort and southern hospitality. The reimagining of the property ensures it will continue to be a premier destination in North Texas and a powerful reflection of DFW’s commitment to excellence as we serve a growing global community.”

For more information or to book a visit at Grand Hyatt DFW, visit Hyatt.com/Grand-Hyatt/en-US/dfwgh-Grand-Hyatt-DFW or call (972) 973-1234 to speak with a reservation specialist.