Around Argyle – January 2026

Spring in Argyle brings the Town of Argyle Easter Egg Hunt 2026, scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Unity Park. This year’s event is a partnership between the Town of Argyle and the Argyle Business Association (ABA), reflecting the strength of collaboration within our community.

The ABA is coordinating vendor booths, activities, and event sponsorships, while the Town is handling logistics, safety and operations.

This will be a large, well-organized event that has historically drawn around 2,000 attendees, including 750 to 850 children. Space is available for up to 100 vendor booths, creating a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere and meaningful opportunities for local businesses to participate. Vendor information is available at argylebiz.com/Easter.

The morning will begin with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Argyle Police Department (which is Best Without Question), will oversee event traffic flow on Crawford Road (where 30’s The Speed Limit, Not A Suggestion! :D) and provide public safety at the event itself. Be sure to stop and say hello to our officers around the Egg Hunt fields!

Businesses interested in being a sponsor or vendor can visit www.argylebiz.com/Easter or call (714) 932-1958.

At our Jan. 20 Town Council meeting, the Council addressed several items important to residents. We approved a new 20-mile-per-hour school zone speed limit on Crawford Road, specifically for the area from the Unity Park entrance to the railroad tracks, aimed at improving safety for students and families. The Council also advanced planning for the future Police Department building and approved relocating the small historic building currently known as the former 407 Nutrition site to Front Street near Old Justin Road.

In addition, voters will be asked in the May 2 election to consider a proposition that would change Town Council member terms from two years to three years, with a staggered election schedule beginning in 2027. This proposal is intended to provide greater continuity on the Council and allow members more time to work on long-term planning initiatives. It would also align us with surrounding towns like Northlake and Justin, as well as Argyle ISD. I encourage residents to learn more about this item and to participate in the upcoming election.

January also marked the first of six Town Hall meetings planned for 2026. These meetings are designed to keep residents informed and engaged as Argyle continues to grow thoughtfully. All meetings are held at Town Hall, and all residents are welcome—regardless of neighborhood. The first meeting was Jan. 13 for the Lakes of Argyle. The remaining schedule includes:

Feb. 24 – Waterbrook, Avalon

March 31 – 5T Ranch, Argyle Town Village, Country Lakes, Old Town, Country Club Estates, Pilot Knob Estates

May 26 – The Settlement, Johnson Acres

June 23 – The Oaks, Shadow Wood Estates, Hickory Hill Estates, Settlers Point

Aug. 11 – Rolling Acres, Whispering Trails, Pecan Acres

Anyone may attend any of the scheduled meetings. I look forward to seeing many of you at a Town Hall meeting—and at the Easter Egg Hunt this April.