Sheriff’s Corner – January 2026

New Year, new job opportunities! Are you searching for a fresh start or a new opportunity? Now is the perfect time!

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for highly motivated individuals who desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others and the community through duty, integrity and honor. If you have a passion for making a difference in the community, positively influencing others and working for the citizens of Denton County, we invite you to join our team!

Visit governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty/sheriff to submit your application. For more information, call 940-349-1550.

Are you, or do you know a female who is 15 years old or older? Would you be interested in learning powerful self-defense skills that can empower both your mind and body? If so, the Woman’s Empowerment Program is for you! You will acquire advanced skills to recognize, avoid and defend yourself in potentially dangerous situations.

This program is a free class designed to teach women self-defense from both mental and physical perspectives. It aims to enhance situational awareness and build self-confidence, helping some participants develop new confidence levels while restoring it for others. You will also hear real and raw testimonies from local domestic violence survivors who have graduated from the program.

The class is structured in two parts: the first hour is spent in the classroom, followed by an hour and a half of practical training. Participants will hit bags, learn strikes and practice techniques to escape an attacker. The focus is on survival and personal safety.

Please help spread the word!

Since the January class was canceled due to Winter Storm Fern, be on the lookout for the next available class.

To register, please email [email protected] with your full name and contact information. If you would like more information, please call the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1552.