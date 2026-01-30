Lewisville ISD accepting students for virtual class options for 2026-2027 school year

Lewisville ISD is giving students opportunities to learn in hybrid or completely virtual classes starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

Previously, the district offered online courses through the Texas Virtual Schools Network, but expanded the options for students at the December 2025 board meeting.

The district’s new virtual learning option is called “LISD Everywhere,” meaning students will be able to take classes wherever they would like.

“As a high school student, you can take your LISD coursework everywhere, anywhere, for everyone,” said Rapp. “We are really looking at how we help our families know that virtual learning options are expanding and you can take your courses with you.”

Change came after Senate Bill 569 was passed by the 89th Texas Legislature, which gives districts the opportunity to receive funding for students enrolled in online district programs.

Argyle ISD recently announced its plans for online learning, as well.

“This is a way to look at getting funding for students with the increased virtual options,” said Lori Rapp. “We have seen steadily growing demand for online courses in LISD over the past decade and we want our students and families to continue to choose us for their virtual learning and not a neighboring school district.”

For the 2026-2027 school year, students will have three options.

The first continues LISD’s current online course option, which was approved by the Texas Virtual School Network.

Students can take up to three virtual courses per year and don’t have to be enrolled in LISD.

This option will only last one year, but provides the district an opportunity to gain some extra funding from students outside of LISD boundaries.

“We’re really ahead of many districts by having courses in the virtual school network,” said Rapp. “So, out of district students could generate funding for us by taking those courses there and that would be available at all campuses.”

The second option, the hybrid program, allows students to take more than three virtual courses per year and students will come in-person for some classes and stay virtual for others.

In some cases, students will be fully online for a full semester.

Students must be enrolled in Lewisville ISD to take advantage of the hybrid option, but it will be available at all campuses.

The third option, specifically for incoming freshmen, is the full-time virtual cohort for the class of 2030.

LISD didn’t want students to be thrust into a fully-online format, so they hope starting 9th graders will help future transitions.

“We’re gonna start with a specific cohort of kids,” said Rapp. “I think it’s a really good move to start with that group of learners and let it transition up with them as opposed to a full-time virtual program all-of-the-sudden on our kids.”

The full-time virtual option provides district students a pathway to meet all graduation criteria via virtual courses.

“Our goal being that [students] can graduate in four years and have been completely virtual the entire time,” said Rapp.

The full-time online option will be available at all campuses, so students must be enrolled in LISD and remain at their home campus.

For more information, visit LISD’s virtual learning option webpage.