A fresh look for a familiar slice at Vaughn’s

Chris Vaughn has been spinning pizzas and working ovens for more than two decades, but in 2017 he stepped out of the kitchen and into the spotlight.

That year, Vaughn took over the lease of his former employer, Johnny Brusco’s, after learning the Flower Mound location was closing. The move turned a longtime dream into reality and led to the opening of Vaughn’s Pizzeria & Drafthouse. Nearly nine years later, Vaughn is rolling out a new look for the restaurant along with a renewed commitment to the community.

“It seems like forever ago, but I still remember the first day vividly,” Vaughn said. “The timing wasn’t fantastic, but I don’t regret anything.”

Vaughn had worked for the Johnny Brusco’s chain for nearly a decade when the closure was announced. Although sudden, he seized the opportunity to buy out the lease and open his very own pizzeria.

About two and a half years after Vaughn’s opened, the COVID-19 pandemic and a recession forced widespread shutdowns, sending shockwaves through the restaurant industry. The uncertainty Vaughn felt on opening day intensified, but the quality of the food was never negotiable.

“We hunkered down,” Vaughn said. “We were never going to change the quality of our ingredients, even if that meant there were months where we barely skid by.”

By adapting to trends such as online ordering while remaining consistent with the menu it was known for, Vaughn’s weathered the turbulence.

As the dining industry continues to evolve, Vaughn’s has evolved with it. With a greater emphasis on the “drafthouse” side of the business, the restaurant’s draft beer lineup has grown and now changes monthly.

A longtime Flower Mound resident, Vaughn has watched the town grow and change over the years. While the community has gotten bigger, he believes its heart has remained the same. Expanding Vaughn’s role in the community has become a priority, and the restaurant’s refreshed identity plays a key role.

“Flower Mound has always had our back, so it only made sense to give our business an identity that reflects the town and the quality we bring to it,” Vaughn said.

While the new logo, website and menus mark only the beginning, Vaughn said more events, pop-ups, fundraisers and specials are planned this year. He hopes longtime customers and newcomers alike will stop by to see the changes and give Vaughn’s a try.

“I hope people come in to grab a beer and a slice,” he said, glancing back at his staff preparing in the kitchen. “We’re ready for it.”

Vaughn’s Pizzeria & Drafthouse is located near Lowes at 6050 Long Prairie Road, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.

Written by Nick Fopiano