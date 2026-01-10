Porch pirate tied to southern Denton County thefts arrested

It took three police departments, but the porch pirate caught on multiple Ring cameras pilfering packages, including some in southern Denton County, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to Colleyville Police, 42-year-old Danielle Copeland of Hurst was arrested after multiple residents reported someone had stolen packages from porches and mailboxes last November and December.

In each Ring video shared with police, the suspect is seen wearing a face mask, denim pants and tennis shoes. When it was raining, the suspect wore a hooded jacket, and in warmer weather, a T-shirt and a wig.

Flower Mound police said they did receive a report that Copeland allegedly had stolen a package from a resident’s porch.

Colleyville police detectives worked in collaboration with the Hurst Police Department and Keller Police Department.

Together, the three departments used the combination of video footage, an eyewitness and police collaboration to identify the suspect.

Detectives obtained warrants for Copeland, who was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on multiple counts of mail theft.

Officials conducted a search of the loaner vehicle Copeland was driving at the time of the arrest and found 50 items that were likely stolen with the shipping labels torn off.

In hopes of returning these items to their rightful owners, Colleyville PD is asking anyone who believes they had a package stolen between Dec. 18, 2025 and Jan. 6, 2026 to contact Detective Watson at 817-503-1266 or [email protected].

Anyone with video or photos of the suspect can also send them in to Watson.

Colleyville PD said they are working with agencies of neighboring cities where Copeland allegedly stole packages to determine if these items belong to their victims.