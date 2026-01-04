A Bright Texas Future: What the New Year brings and our work ahead

By State Senator Tan Parker

As Texas enters 2026, we move forward with the grit and determination that have long defined the Lone Star spirit. Our state has never waited for opportunity to arrive; instead, we build it. That frontier mindset continues to guide Texas as a national leader and a beacon of freedom and prosperity, earned by disciplined leadership and principled governance that has positioned Texas as the eighth-largest economy in the world, soon to be the seventh.

One of the most consequential milestones ahead is the 2026 launch of the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE). Headquartered in Dallas and backed by major investors, this new national securities exchange solidifies Texas as America’s financial powerhouse. By offering lower regulatory burdens on companies going public, TXSE embodies our commitment to economic freedom and growth – delivering jobs, investment, and long-term prosperity.

A new year also brings policy changes from the 89th Legislative Session into effect. While most laws took effect last fall, roughly three dozen more take effect on January 1, 2026. These reflect clear priorities: protecting families, safeguarding property, and promoting responsible innovation.

Parents will see new requirements designed to strengthen parental verification and consent for minors accessing mobile applications and digital platforms. Technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, and Texas is reinforcing a clear and essential principle: innovation must never come at the expense of child safety. These updates establish transparency and accountability to digital spaces that are increasingly part of everyday family life, strengthening safeguards and empowering parents to protect precious young lives.

Homeowners will also benefit from new laws designed to combat illegal occupancy and exploitation, clarifying processes related to squatting and strengthening protections for property owners. Housing stability matters – for individual families and entire communities. As Texas continues to grow, ensuring that homeownership is defended and respected remains a core priority.

In 2026, many Texans will also begin to see the impact of much-needed tax reforms approved by voters and lawmakers. Texans work hard for their money, and our government must be a careful steward of every dollar it collects. We must protect taxpayers who shoulder the burden every day while also making homeownership more attainable. This too remains essential to Texas’s economic strength and long-term prosperity.

Texas acts with purpose, not panic.These new changes build on reforms already underway and reflect this broader governing philosophy. We plan ahead, adapt responsibly, and remain focused on outcomes that strengthen families and communities while keeping government out of the way.

Texans deserve strong schools, public safety strategies that protect both urban and rural communities, a secure electric grid, transportation systems that keep pace with growth, and water resources that meet long-term needs. Fiscal discipline and public investment are complementary responsibilities when pursued with transparency and accountability that honor the taxpayer.

Over the coming months, the Texas Legislature remains in the interim period, setting the stage for the 90th Legislative Session in 2027. By design, Texas legislators are citizen lawmakers – men and women who live and work alongside you in the community. This interim period is a critical time for engagement, allowing Texans to share ideas and priorities that will guide our state forward as we focus on our key legislative priorities all Texans expect. It is also when we recommit ourselves to protecting the most vulnerable Texans and ensuring that innovation, including emerging technologies, is guided by values and human dignity.

Texas’s future remains strong and secure because our people remain engaged, optimistic, and willing to work together. More Americans recognize that the freedoms that define our state and the liberties will never be compromised. Our population will continue to grow, and together, we will plan for it. Texans do not shy away from change; we shape it. And we move forward in 2026, and beyond, we must never forget that your government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

As your state senator serving Senate District 12, I remain committed to listening, serving, and leading alongside the people who make this region a strong reflection of Texas’s promise and values. Please stay in touch in 2026, and let me know how I can best serve you by emailing [email protected], calling 512-463-0112, or following @TanParkerTX on social media.