Denton centenarian may be county’s oldest resident

Nearly 13 months after World War I ended and at the tail end of the Spanish Flu pandemic, a baby named Irene Bishop was born in the western part of Denton County.

Since that day in 1919, the woman now known as Irene Shaw has lived a full and rewarding life. On Dec. 6, she celebrated her 106th birthday and while no official records are kept, the longtime Denton resident may be the oldest living person in Denton County.

Shaw grew up on a 200-acre property outside the Plainview community west of Krum adjacent to Wise County. Her father, Pearson Bishop, ran the family farm and cattle while mom Mamie ran the household.

“He loved his cattle and horses,” Shaw said of her father.

She attended Hickory Plains Elementary School, a two room facility also known back then as “Scratch Out.” While in high school in Krum, she ran off to Love County, Oklahoma, to marry her sweetheart, Lee Shaw, at age 15.

Her husband also farmed and ranched until his death in 1958, two years after she went to work at the old Russell-Newman Manufacturing Company in Denton. She started as a seamstress in the design department, later advanced to the pattern team, and retired in 1984 at age 65 after a 28-year career, finishing as a supervisor.

A longtime member of Slidell Baptist Church, she said she first moved to her current house in Denton in 1963 and according to county records has owned it since 1990.

In ensuing years, she has remained close with daughter Hazel Masten, a former teacher at the Denton State School and Denton ISD who lives just north of her mother. For the past five years, Masten has been her mother’s prime caretaker and when Masten had hip surgery three years ago, she engaged the folks at Meals on Wheels of Denton County to stop by daily to provide Shaw’s food.

Shaw’s other child Kenneth died seven years ago. Altogether, Shaw has five grandchildren, 11 great-children, and 8 great-great-grandchildren scattered around the country.

Upon turning 100 in 2019, she told the Denton Record-Chronicle her favorite book was “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, all-time favorite television show was “The Golden Girls” and top movies were “The African Queen” and “Hatari!”

Mostly blind now, she spends much of her time sitting in her comfortable chair in the kitchen that overlooks her large backyard. Besides visiting with her daughter, she likes to listen to television and books, previously reading about anything she could get her hands on.

“She’s always been active,” Masten said. “She liked to work outside with her flowers and her yard. She used to go out and water them but that’s not a good idea anymore.”

“I have a bad leg,” Shaw said.

She previously spent much of her time sewing and embroidering.

“I did a lot of alterations for women,” she said.

“She was excellent with a pair of scissors,” Masten said. “She made clothes for most of Denton’s elite. And she liked to cook.”

What’s the secret to her longevity?

“The only thing I know of is I worked all of my life,” Shaw said.