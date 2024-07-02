Lewisville ISD to hold job fair

Lewisville ISD will host a job fair later this month for all positions, including Certified Teachers, Alternatively Certified Teachers (with a Statement of Eligibility), Rehire Retirees, Part Time Employees, Paraprofessionals, Auxillary Staff, Substitutes, Child Nutrition/Food Service Workers and Custodial Service Employees.

The job fair is scheduled for 9 -11:30 a.m. on July 23 at TECC-West, 1250A FM 3040 in Lewisville.

Applicants are strongly encouraged, but not required, to apply in advance. Click here to apply.