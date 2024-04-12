Nightly lane closures on I-35E in Denton County to begin Monday

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that there will be lane closures on I-35E in southeast Denton County every night through this fall.

Starting Monday, Austin Bridge and Road construction crew members will begin a $14.2 million project to rehabilitate more than 13 miles of pavement on I-35E between Corinth Parkway and the Dallas/Denton County line (between Sam Rayburn Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike).

TxDOT says there will be various lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in this corridor throughout the duration of the project, weather permitting. There may also be some daytime lane closures during this project.

TxDOT urged drivers to stay alert and use caution in the work zone.