Foodie Friday: Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps

One bite and I had a new favorite. A plate of piping-hot chicken skewers had just landed on the table. Lambeau’s calls it “Firecracker Chicken.” I call it “fantastic.” The three chicken skewers drizzled with sweet chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice and a side of broccoli — I could eat it all day long.

Located in the heart of The Shops at Highland Village, Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps is “a celebration of America…with food that has been influenced by so many cultures that now are living the American dream.”

We stopped by to check out their new menu and meet Simon, the new General Manager. We also got to know some amazing servers and even caught sight of Chef Florencio.