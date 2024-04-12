Foodie Friday: Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps

One bite and I had a new favorite. A plate of piping-hot chicken skewers had just landed on the table. Lambeau’s calls it “Firecracker Chicken.” I call it “fantastic.” The three chicken skewers drizzled with sweet chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice and a side of broccoli — I could eat it all day long.
Located in the heart of The Shops at Highland Village, Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps is “a celebration of America…with food that has been influenced by so many cultures that now are living the American dream.”
We stopped by to check out their new menu and meet Simon, the new General Manager. We also got to know some amazing servers and even caught sight of Chef Florencio.
Lambeau’s has incorporated a few dishes using the “Sous vide” cooking technique that vacuum seals food in a bag and cooks it in a precisely-regulated, low-temperature water bath. “Sous vide” means “under vacuum” and the result is that the chicken is cooked in its own juices, all the flavor is locked in and the chicken is properly cooked all the way through. The results are delicious. Lambeau’s Sous-vide Garlic Chicken is finished with roasted garlic, olive oil and spinach, and served with jasmine rice and broccoli.
Firecracker Chicken and the Cajun Chicken Bucket (chicken-fried Cajun-style served with jalapeño hush puppies, Mexican slaw and Lambeau’s sauce) each start using the Sous vide technique. Then the chicken is breaded and fried for a fantastic crispy outside and a juicy, tender inside.
For starters, the new menu features Stuffed Avocados — avocado halves filled with spicy roasted chicken salad, toasted pepitas and smoked ancho chile crema. Next up is a very pretty Steak Board featuring an 8-ounce grilled and sliced sirloin steak served with bleu cheese and focaccia crostini. Finally, a Calamari and Shrimp Bucket is worthy of a trip to a ball game — portable and very, very eatable.
Lambeau’s is famous for their huge selection of beer on tap with seasonal choices and a fully-stocked bar. Just in time for spring they made us a gorgeous Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade with some Tito’s Vodka, Midori, lemon, and strawberry kiwi puree. But if you like lattes, check out their Caramel Latte made with caramel coffee liqueur (made in-house), cold brew, vanilla and double espresso vodka. Then it’s drizzled with caramel for good measure and a fabulous flavor.
Lambeau’s is more than just a place to get great food. With big screens everywhere, you’re sure to be able to catch your favorite game and watch it with your favorite friends. The entire east side of the restaurant has glass garage doors that open to bring the outside in.
Below are a few of their special events. Here’s a link to their website with a full menu and more: lambeausamerica.com
Happy Hour: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Events: $22 Ribeye Steak Night on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Live Music Weekends — check website for information
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Lambeau’s America Kitchen and Taps is located at 4131 Deer Creek #110, Highland Village, TX 75077. Call them at (972) 317-9993