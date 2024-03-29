Denton officer’s vehicle struck by intoxicated driver

A Denton police officer was not injured Thursday when their patrol vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver on I-35W.

Shortly after midnight, officers were helping a disabled vehicle when a patrol unit was struck from behind, according to the Denton Police Department. The suspect driver tried to flee the scene, so the officer who was inside the patrol SUV that was hit immediately followed.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped, and officers conducted an investigation and arrested the 23-year-old driver for DWI and evading arrest.

“This is another important reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving, and we are immensely grateful that no one was hurt,” the department said in a statement.