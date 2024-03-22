Argyle ISD to hold community Bond 2024 presentations

Argyle ISD announced this week that it will provide multiple opportunities for parents and the community to learn more about its $512 million Bond 2024 package.

The district will host three community presentations in April, it said in a news release. The Argyle ISD Bond 2024 will be funded using the existing tax rate and addresses the district’s fast growth that aligns with the 10-year strategic growth plan. It includes funding for a new elementary school, a new middle school and increased capacity at Argyle High School and Argyle Middle School (which will transition to a 9-12 high school in the future), as well as updated district technology and a baseball/softball complex at Argyle High School with the district’s future shift to two 9-12 high schools.

“We encourage our parents and community members to attend and learn more about the bond and what is included in the three propositions,” the district said in a statement. “Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter will lead the presentation and members of the district administration will be available to help answer questions and assist with bond information.”

The bond presentations have been scheduled for the following:

April 2 – 6 p.m. at Argyle Middle School auditorium

April 10 – 6 p.m. at Argyle High School auditorium

April 11 – 6:30 p.m. at Argyle West Elementary cafeteria

Early voting begins April 22 and Election Day is May 4.

Click here for more information about Argyle ISD’s Bond 2024.