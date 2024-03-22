Lewisville mayoral candidates agree to friendly pizza contest

A local pizza joint is turning up the heat on the Lewisville mayoral race.

Greg Tierney, owner of Motor City Pizza in Lewisville, announced the launch of the Motor City Pizza Mayoral Matchup, featuring custom pizzas created by the two leading candidates, current Mayor TJ Gilmore and challenger Winston Edmondson.

The Mayoral Matchup pits Gilmore’s Green Chile and Chicken ZA against Edmondson’s AI-inspired Winston’s Elote Pizza, both made on Motor City’s award-winning Detroit style crust. Both candidates have partnered with Motor City Pizza in the past to create unique, successful pizza recipes, according to a news release from the business.

“We have a really exciting mayoral race, and everybody’s wondering who’s gonna come out on top,” Tierney said. “We think this very scientific Pizza Poll will give us some real insights into this race.”

The candidates’ pizzas will be available at Motor City Pizza from now through May 4, Election Day. Staff members will track pizza sales and provide regular updates on social media, giving residents a delicious way to participate in the political process.

“As Mayor of Lewisville, I have a track record of success, and my Green Chili and Chicken ZA has a track record of pure deliciousness,” Gilmore said. “I’m asking for your vote, at the polling place on May 4, and at the table, when you come to Motor City Pizza.”

Gilmore’s Green Chili and Chicken ZA consists of seasoned grilled chicken with green chilis, bell peppers, onions, red pepper flakes and garlic cream sauce.

Winston’s Elote Pizza is a blend of roasted corn, red peppers, onions, jalapenos and chicken. After it comes out of the oven, it is topped with queso fresco, cilantro and drizzled with a tangy cream and Frank’s Hot Sauce.

“This is absolutely brilliant,” Edmondson said. “Years from now, they’ll be saying that Motor City Pizza’s very scientific pizza poll has successfully predicted the outcome of every election since its inception.”

Motor City Pizza, 1425 FM 407, Suite 600 will also provide information on voter registration to Lewisville resident customers, encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote.