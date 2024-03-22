Flower Mound closes one road, reopens another

In Flower Mound, when one road closes, another one reopens. At least, it did on Friday.

The town said in a news release on Friday afternoon that the eastern section of Karnes Road — located between FM 1171 and Old Settlers Road — has been closed, and the street is no longer accessible from FM 1171 for the duration of this phase of the project, expected to be completed by late June. Construction crews will convert the two-lane asphalt road to a two-lane concrete road with curb and gutter.

The town also announced Friday afternoon that Rippy Road, a section of which had been closed since March 5, is now open to traffic. However, the eastbound lane remains closed between Cedar Street and FM 2499 to allow for the installation of stormwater box culverts and street improvements. This lane closure will extend north as the project progresses. Traffic is being detoured to Waketon Road and College Parkway.