Registration opens for FMPD’s Bike with the Blue

Registration for the Flower Mound Police Department’s third annual Bike with the Blue event is now open, the town announced recently.

Register before March 22 to get early bird registration rates. Bike with the Blue is a fundraiser event hosted by FMPD, Flower Mound Police Association and the FMCPAAA. The event on May 4 from 7 to 10:45 a.m. at Lakeside DFW will include a 5K run, five-mile civilian bicycle race, a youth “Bike with the Blue” ride with sworn police cyclists from across DFW, and end with an eight-mile police bike race.

This year, the town is adding in a Star Wars theme since the event is on May the 4th. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character and compete in the costume contest. To learn more and register for the family-friendly event, visit www.flower-mound.com/bikewiththeblue.