Lewisville to hold open house at newly renovated Hedrick House

The city of Lewisville’s Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to an open house event at the newly renovated Hedrick House, 1407 Creekview Drive, on Thursday, March 7, from noon to 8 p.m.

The Hedrick House was built in 1962 as a single-family home owned by Mr. and Mrs. Gilbar Hedrick. In 1987, the building was dedicated to the city, and it became a rental facility. Over time, the house was renovated to address functional needs, but those renovations removed much of the original flair of the 1962 Mid-Century Modern design by famed Texas architect O’Neil Ford, according to a city news release.

In 2020, a $2.6 million renovation plan was approved by the Lewisville City Council to preserve the legacy of the original house design, improve the mechanical and electrical equipment, address deferred maintenance items, turn the existing kitchen into a catering kitchen, add equipment storage, renovate the bride’s room, create an outdoor space, improve the parking lot layout and update the landscaping.

Renovations began in late 2022 and were completed in late 2023.

Thursday’s open house will be a come-and-go event with a short presentation beginning at 6 p.m., featuring comments from Mayor TJ Gilmore and a ribbon-cutting.