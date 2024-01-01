Monday, January 1, 2024
A Wet Christmas: Denton County gets much-needed rain in December

Brad Barton
By Brad Barton
Meteorologist Brad Barton

Santa brought Denton County some much-needed rain as 2023 wrapped up.

Denton Enterprise recorded 3.1 inches of the wet stuff in December, well above below December’s average of 1.86 inches, with the bulk of it falling just before Christmas.

Despite the dry conditions we endured for most of the year, Denton County ended 2023 only about 5 inches below normal. Our New Year’s resolution is to need our umbrellas more this year!

No severe weather was reported in North Texas during December.

The Climate Prediction Center believes the weakening El Nino in the central Pacific will hold on through early spring.

Accordingly, the winter outlook for North Texas (January-February) is for slightly wetter and warmer-than-normal weather, but that doesn’t rule out severe storms, a couple Arctic cold fronts or our average three days on which we receive some type of wintry precipitation.

Brad Barton is Chief Meteorologist of WBAP 820/93.3 FM and 570 KLIF, which originate Emergency Alert System warnings for North Texas.

