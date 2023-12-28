Argyle Police Blotter

Thursday, December 28, 2023
Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 25 at 6:24 p.m., a driver reported that another driver was throwing things out of his vehicle, ran a red light and nearly struck oncoming traffic on Hwy 377.

On Nov. 1 at 1:34 p.m., a caller reported receiving an email from someone impersonating his employee that was asking for the employee’s paycheck to be re-routed to a different account.

On Nov. 3 at 4:12 p.m., a driver on Frenchtown Road reported seeing a man in a cream-colored SUV waving a gun.

On Nov. 6 at 3:38 p.m., a repentant caller reported that they broke a window on the front of a church on Hwy 377. The caller was forgiven.

On Nov. 15 at 2:21 p.m., a camera-shy resident on Lamp Post Lane called to ask what he can do about someone taking pictures of his house. It was the third day he’d seen someone do it, and it was someone in a different vehicle.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

