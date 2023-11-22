Highland Village awards $58k for area nonprofits

At last week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved over $58,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations.
Each year, the city allocates funds to support the nonprofit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village, according to a news release from the city. To apply, the organization’s services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to the citizens of Highland Village on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.
The following organizations are receiving funding:
- Christian Community Action (CCA) – $4,100
- Denton County Friends of the Family – $4,100
- Denton County MHMR Center – $4,100
- Love Thy Neighbor – $2,500
- Salvation Army – Lewisville – $4,100
- SPAN Inc./Meals on Wheels – $2,106
- Special Abilities of North Texas – $4,100
- CASA of Denton County – $3,000
- Communities in Schools of North Texas – $3,500
- Journey to Dream – $4,100
- PediPlace – $4,100
- Lewisville ISD Education Foundation – $6,000
- Chisolm Trail RSVP – $2,500
- Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library – $500
- Lewisville Lake Symphony – $4,100
- Studio B Performing Arts – $4,100
- MLK of North Texas – $1,000