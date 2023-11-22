Highland Village awards $58k for area nonprofits

At last week’s Highland Village City Council meeting, the council approved over $58,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations.

Each year, the city allocates funds to support the nonprofit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village, according to a news release from the city. To apply, the organization’s services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to the citizens of Highland Village on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.

The following organizations are receiving funding: