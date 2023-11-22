Eads: Support small business this holiday season

Four generations of women have owned and operated a jewelry store in Lewisville. A mother and daughter duo from a long line of small business owners are hoping to open a coffee shop coupled with local delicacies and a variety of gift items in Justin. A longtime recycled bookstore in Denton sits inside a building made of bricks re-used from an old courthouse struck by lightning in 1894. The combination of dinner and a movie takes a unique turn in Carrollton where one small business couples dining with theatre.

These are just a few of the many locally owned and unique stores that call our county home.

Small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy in Denton County, throughout Texas, and across the United States.

For instance, more than 3 million businesses employ an estimated 5 million Texans, making up 99.8 percent of all business across the state. Around 33.2 million small businesses operate in the U.S., employing 61.7 million Americans.

These numbers are staggering, yet we know that small businesses make up the backbone of our local economy. We know these owners as family, friends, and neighbors. We frequent their businesses to eat lunch or dinner, pick up birthday gifts, order cakes and cookies, hire them to cater our functions, fix problems in our homes and businesses and so much more.

With the holiday season closely upon us and Small Business Saturday arriving soon on Nov. 25th, supporting our small businesses can go a long way to ensuring a strong economy well into 2024 and beyond. These businesses not only are local taxpayers but, more importantly, they support our booster clubs, sponsor our local non-profits, and much more.

It takes much courage to launch a business, not knowing if success will be around the corner. But as Walt Disney so succinctly puts it, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

I am particularly proud we have many residents who have done exactly that. I cannot imagine not enjoying Morris Salerno’s fine dining entrees at Bistecca or visiting with Lisa Dubberly at Beasley’s Jewelry & Boutique where remnants of times passed remain with the old soda fountain along a back wall.

Each local business adds a unique pattern to the tapestry of businesses we enjoy in each of our 44 communities within Denton County.

I implore each of you to show a bit of gratitude for their existence this holiday season and spend some of your gift-giving budget with these businesses. Every dollar counts in making sure each small business remains a vital part of our Denton County economy.

As Helen Keller once said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

The next time you stop by, be sure to thank them for having the courage to dream and the strength to turn those dreams into a reality we enjoy every day.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup