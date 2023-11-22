Don’t need that porch pumpkin anymore? You can donate it to local farm animals

The day after Thanksgiving, when you’re done with your fall decor and ready to usher in the Christmas season, you can drop your leftover porch pumpkins in the Republic Services dumpster at the Flower Mound River Walk to feed local farm animals.

Permaculture Pastures, a local regenerative, all natural farm uses the pumpkins to feed their animals through the winter, as well as for natural parasite prevention, according to a company news release. The collection event has grown over the last six years, thanks to local activist Trae Atchison. With the surplus pumpkins, Permaculture Pastures has begun coordinating with other local farms and homesteads to keep tens of thousands of pounds of nutrient dense food out of the landfill, reducing waste and supporting small farms by subsidizing their winter feed supply.

Unpainted, uncarved, unbleached pumpkins can go in the Republic Services dumpster located in the field near the parking garage at the River Walk, starting Friday. Donations will be hauled off at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27. Hay and straw bales can also be donated and should be placed next to the dumpster, not in it.

