The Arts: Celebrate the vibrant arts scene in Flower Mound this November

By Elizabeth Brannon

On November 6, the Flower Mound Town Council will declare November as Arts Month.

The 21st Annual Cross Timbers Artists Guild Open Studio Tour is Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sixteen member artists in 13 studios will be open to share, demonstrate, show, and sell their wonderful works. A reception open to the public will be held at Art House, 6100 Long Prairie Rd #800, Flower Mound, on Nov. 3 from 7-9 p.m., catered by Verf’s Grill & Tavern. Representative works will include painting, clay & bronze, acrylic, jewelry, glass art, colored pencil art, fiber art, ceramics and art furniture. For more information, visit the guild website, Ctagmobile.com

The Fall Chalk the Walk will take place on Nov. 4 at Heritage Park from noon to 3 p.m.

Art Party will be held at the Library on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

Flower Mound now has three Art Walls at Town Hall, the Senior Center and the Community Activity Center. Residents can stop by these centers during regular hours to see the artwork in person.

The Town Hall Art Wall will feature new art from Beth Dilley in October and November. Town Hall will host an Artist Meet & Greet with Beth on Nov. 9, from 6–7:30 p.m. Residents are familiar with Beth’s works, as she has been featured on the Town Hall Art Wall and created the previous three community murals for Art Festival in Heritage Park. Beth’s new work reflects her growth and maturity as an artist and her exciting commitment to throwing out the old rules and starting anew with precision and beauty to create accessible art that’s non-specific.

The Senior Center Art Wall currently features art from Steve Falkenberg, a retired professor from Kentucky, who has a fascinating life story. Painting since high school, Steve says, “As a visual artist, I am captivated by the way things look. In everything I see I am interested in the way abstract properties interact to produce the visual experience and am drawn by a desire to capture that visual experience with paint. As a result, my work lives on a line between representation and abstraction.” Steve’s work will be displayed through the end of October. Learn more at Falkenbergarts.com

In November and December, the Senior Center Art Wall will feature art from Kurt Conner. An Artist Meet & Greet with Kurt will be Nov. 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. Kurt, a member of the Cross Timbers Artist Guild, has previously displayed his unique guitar art at the Town Hall, but this time, residents will be able to talk about his unique works and how he creates them. “Guitars are already pieces of art. My focus is to enhance the existing and re-present them in unique and personal ways,” said Kurt. “I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel – just offer some new and interesting ways for you to ROLL and, of course, ROCK!”

The Art Wall at the Community Activity Center will feature artwork to be announced.

If you’d like to see your artwork displayed on the town display walls or signal boxes, please email [email protected] for more information.

Art Thoughts: “ART is a conversation between artist and viewer and the viewer needs to put some work in to fully appreciate the experience.” – Beth Dilley

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Town of Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.