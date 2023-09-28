Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department, during the month of July, had 659 calls for service, 16 resulted in incident reports, and 7 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:

July 7: An officer was contacted by phone regarding a theft report. The complainant had signed a contract with an auction company to sell some of her property. She had not heard from the auction company in approximately a year and had not received payment for the property.

July 10: Officers responded to the Kroger regarding an incident exposure report. Further investigation revealed a white male had exposed himself to a female and drove away. Officers later identified the suspect, and a warrant was obtained.

July 12: An officer responded to the Kroger regarding a theft report. A group of juvenile females were observed by an off-duty police officer taking alcohol without paying for it. Investigation is ongoing.

July 23: In the early morning hours, an officer observed an occupied vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 1200 block of Fox Run. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

July 27: An officer stopped a vehicle in the 150 block of Green Oaks Drive for a traffic violation. The driver had several warrants for his arrest out of several agencies and was arrested and transported to jail.

