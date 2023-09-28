Thursday, September 28, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1

The Bartonville Police Department, during the month of July, had 659 calls for service, 16 resulted in incident reports, and 7 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:

July 7: An officer was contacted by phone regarding a theft report. The complainant had signed a contract with an auction company to sell some of her property. She had not heard from the auction company in approximately a year and had not received payment for the property.

July 10: Officers responded to the Kroger regarding an incident exposure report. Further investigation revealed a white male had exposed himself to a female and drove away. Officers later identified the suspect, and a warrant was obtained.

July 12: An officer responded to the Kroger regarding a theft report. A group of juvenile females were observed by an off-duty police officer taking alcohol without paying for it. Investigation is ongoing.

July 23: In the early morning hours, an officer observed an occupied vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 1200 block of Fox Run. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

July 27: An officer stopped a vehicle in the 150 block of Green Oaks Drive for a traffic violation. The driver had several warrants for his arrest out of several agencies and was arrested and transported to jail.

We have a Facebook page at facebook.com/BartonvilleTXPolice. Check it out and follow us to keep up with upcoming activities and notices.

Previous articleMoney Sense – Empty Nesters: Move or stay put?
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.