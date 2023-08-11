Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

The Bat Invasion: How homes become unintentional sanctuaries

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
11

33 species of bats call Texas home, and August is a busy time for bats. Most bat species give birth to one bat a year, and in August that pup is ready to fly.

Where Do Bats Live?

Bats roost during the day and their natural habitats include tree cavities, behind loose bark, and in caves.

When natural bat habitats overlap with residential areas, conflicts arise. Bats take up residence under bridges, sheds, and other outbuildings, as well as in attics and wall cavities. They find their way inside through gaps in roofs or uncovered chimneys.

Bats in Chimneys

Chimneys provide easy access entry points for bats. These animals enter chimneys to hibernate and reproduce. Homeowners with a maternity colony of bats inside their chimneys may have a long-lasting problem on their hands. The animals have strong homing instincts and usually return to the same roosts.

Bats in Attics

Attics are a popular location for bat maternity colonies. They provide the warmth and shelter necessary for rearing young pups. Bats gain access to attics through gaps in roof shingles, mortar, and home vents.

Humane Bat Removal

Bats are protected in Texas. Not only do bats provide environmental and economic benefits, but also their population is dwindling. All bats in Texas are insectivores. One bat can consume over 1,000 mosquitoes a night. The natural pest control benefits agriculture.

You cannot kill or trap bats in your attic or chimney. Nine bat species currently listed as endangered on the federal level and according to Texas state law bats cannot be hunted, killed, possessed, purchased, or sold.

The most effective and humane way to remove bats is by utilizing a bat valve in conjunction with a full home exclusion. A bat valve allows for bats to exit your home but not re-enter. Since each bat removal is unique, our specialist will use or create a bat valve specifically for your home. Our inspector will determine the proper amount of bat valves to be used, but most removals only require one bat valve.

At Trutech Wildlife Services, our expert technicians and specialists have over 100 years of combined experience in the wildlife removal industry. Schedule a free inspection by calling 940-240-3166.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleFlower Mound approves new medical office building
Next articleHighland Village City Update — August 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.