Friday, March 3, 2023
Power restored in Argyle

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Storm damage in Lantana, courtesy of Jeremy Crossland.

Power has been restored in Argyle after Thursday evening’s storm downed power lines, causing a major outage.

Many Argyle residents lost power around 7 p.m. Thursday when high winds damaged power lines and fences, knocked down tree limbs and blew away trampolines in the area. The power outage affected many homes as well as Hilltop Elementary School, Argyle Town Hall and some major intersections in town. Hilltop, and all Argyle ISD schools, maintained its regular schedule and held school despite having no electricity. Argyle Town Hall, however, did not open until 10 a.m., after power was restored. The town thanked Oncor crew members who worked throughout the night to fix the outage.

Residents who sustained property damage during the storm should report any damage at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

The town of Flower Mound encouraged its residents to check their trash and recycling bins, which may have blown away in the 70+ mph winds.

“Most of the time, they don’t go far, so please check with your neighbors and look in your neighborhood before calling for replacement bins,” the town said in a statement. “If you still can’t find your bins by Monday, order a replacement bin online or call us at 972-539-SERV (7378), and we’ll be happy to order replacement bins for you.”

The town also reminded residents that brush must be bundled and tied, and each bundle should be 4 feet or shorter and 50 pounds or less. You can place up to four cubic yards of brush at your curb on your regular trash day, and Republic Services will collect it. If your brush exceeds these limits, you can contact Republic Services at 817-317-2000 to get a quote and schedule a special pick-up.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

