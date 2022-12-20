Tuesday, December 20, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
34

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 27 at 4:46 p.m., police responded to a report from the 900 block of Briarwick Lane that a juvenile was sexually assaulted by a known juvenile offender. After investigation, the juvenile offender was detained and transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, and the case was filed with Denton County.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, there were several reports from residents about vehicles being broken into and purses, cash, credit cards, jewelry and more being stolen from them. Locations included the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Drive, 300 block of Tanglewood Lane and 300 block of Catesby Place. While officers were on scene taking one of the reports, they canvassed the area and spoke to a neighbor who reported their shed was broken into and several lawn equipment items had been stolen. Several neighbors submitted Ring camera footage showing at least two suspects in the act. Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects and warrants for his arrest have been issued. The cases are all ongoing and detectives are still seeking the other suspect’s identification.

Previous articleArgyle approves resolution opposing transmission line
Next articleSanta Claus visits Double Oak families
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.