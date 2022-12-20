Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 27 at 4:46 p.m., police responded to a report from the 900 block of Briarwick Lane that a juvenile was sexually assaulted by a known juvenile offender. After investigation, the juvenile offender was detained and transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, and the case was filed with Denton County.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, there were several reports from residents about vehicles being broken into and purses, cash, credit cards, jewelry and more being stolen from them. Locations included the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Drive, 300 block of Tanglewood Lane and 300 block of Catesby Place. While officers were on scene taking one of the reports, they canvassed the area and spoke to a neighbor who reported their shed was broken into and several lawn equipment items had been stolen. Several neighbors submitted Ring camera footage showing at least two suspects in the act. Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects and warrants for his arrest have been issued. The cases are all ongoing and detectives are still seeking the other suspect’s identification.