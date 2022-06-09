Robson Ranch Rambler — June 2022

The month of June brings beautiful bouquets, delicious fruits and vegetables, and an urge to get out there and enjoy the sunshine. We have all that here at Robson Ranch. And much of it is available to the public as well. In 2001, Robson Ranch Texas opened and became the first Texas active adult retirement community within the Robson Resort Communities. It has grown to over 2,500 homes and like the planned communities that are sprouting up around us, Robson Ranch continues to grow as fast as access to building materials will allow.

Every Friday throughout the year, local vendors set up shop in our Clubhouse parking lot and bring their products to our community. Our Farmers Market offers breads, pies, produce, meats, flowers, nuts, cheese, fresh pasta and salsas. During the summer months, you can shop between 8 and 11 a.m. while being entertained with live music.

At the heart of Robson Ranch lies the 17,500 sq. ft. luxurious Clubhouse featuring a 400-seat ballroom with stage, spacious catering kitchen, east & west foyer lobbies and group meeting rooms. Residents take full advantage of our banquet and catering facilities. Our ballroom can be the perfect spot for your corporate event or family wedding or party, as well.

The popular Wildhorse Grill combines Texas-style elegance with traditional ranch décor and a menu to match. The chef gives us exciting new specialties each month along with our go-to favorites like prime rib and salmon entrees. The Wildhorse Grill is open to the public and we encourage you to treat your guests to dinner and dine in the lounge, the main restaurant, or the courtyard terrace with magnificent views of the golf course. Our gazebo is the perfect place for outdoor summer wedding nuptials.

The Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch Texas was voted “Best Public Golf Course” in the 28th Annual Best of Denton awards. Golf at Robson Ranch includes 27 holes that feature hazards and attractive fairway bunkers. The Wildhorse Golf Club is public and offers an enjoyable challenge for novice and avid golfers alike.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNT is a learning program that offers non-credit courses and events designed by and for adults “50 and better.” Robson Ranch residents are fortunate to attend OLLI courses in our clubhouse. Anyone can attend these non-credit courses taught by passionate instructors. Please join us to explore new subjects without the stress of homework or exams.

I am fortunate to live at Robson Ranch and have these venues in my backyard. To our neighbors, we encourage you to check them out for yourself!