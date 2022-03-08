Argyle council makes board appointments

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council made two appointments to a local board and committee.

Former Mayor Don Moser was appointed to Place 3 on the Municipal Development District Board, a term that will end Oct. 31, 2023, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The MDDB promotes the recruitment of new businesses, the retention and expansion of existing businesses, and preserving Argyle’s rural character and sense of community. Moser, a retired police officer and firefighter, served as mayor from 2017 to 2020, but he resigned early for health reasons. Earlier this year, he filed to run for Place 3 on Town Council, but withdrew his application because incumbent Sherri Myers filed for reelection.

The council also appointed Cindy Sheddy, a certified public accountant and CFO of a public equity firm, to a vacant seat on the Financial Oversight Committee, which advises council in the proper management and oversight of the town’s financial resources. Her term will also expire Oct. 31, 2023.