Children’s boutique holding grand opening in Highland Village

Neon Elephant, a new children’s boutique in The Shops at Highland Village, will hold a grand opening event this weekend.

Neon Elephant offers modern, high-quality clothes and footwear appealing to today’s modern parent and child, according to a company news release, which describes the clothing as “both trendy and comfortable for infants through tweens”

Neon Elephant is owned and operated by Jennifer Kaplinsky, owner of the Learning Express Toys & Gifts of Highland Village.

“We have not had a children’s clothing and shoe store in our neighborhood for quite some time,” Kaplinsky said. “With Neon Elephant, we’re hoping to provide local alternatives without having to make a long drive. I am excited to fill a gap in our local community with stylish fashion made for modern families!”

Neon Elephant is located at 4081 Waller Creek, Suite 130, next to Victoria’s Secret. The store’s Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for March 4-6, when the first 50 customers can receive a swag bag, win prizes, meet the owner and more.

For more information, visit Neon Elephant’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.