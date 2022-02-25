‘Prognosis is good’ for injured Northlake officers

The two Northlake police officers injured in a tractor-trailer crash on I-35W on Thursday are in stable condition and “their prognosis is good,” the town of Northlake said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Roads were extremely slick from freezing rain on Thursday morning, and two officers in separate vehicles were parked on the shoulder of southbound I-35W, near Texas Motor Speedway, after responding to a vehicle incident. Then, a tractor-trailer hauling frozen meat products jack-knifed and hit both of the Northlake PD vehicles and an SUV with a female driver, according to a Northlake PD news release. The truck overturned on top of one of the police vehicles, trapping the officer in his vehicle. The other police vehicle was sent about 50 yards down the highway. Both officers were transported to a local hospital.

Officer Matthew Koeper, 38, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital on Thursday. Officer Thomas Martinez, 47, remains hospitalized and under observation Friday.