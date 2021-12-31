Foodie Friday: Fish City Grill

Is it a sign that you may eat at a restaurant a little too often when you walk in and the whole place says, “Hi, Jay!”?

I can’t help it! Fish City Grill in Flower Mound has been one of my go-to lunch spots for years. I love their ever-changing menu and that you can try out new seafood specials daily. Or that I can order one of my standard favorites as well.

Fish City Flower Mound is a little piece of history – it was their very first location 18 years ago and they have now grown to 21 locations in 4 states with 11 locations here in DFW alone!

Part of Fish City Grill’s mission statement is that they want everyone who walks into one of their restaurants, customers and staff, to feel better about life once they leave. And I can honestly say that I have always felt better after enjoying a meal at Fish City Grill.

Another very important part of Fish City’s culture is their spirit of giving back. Their First Tuesday Benefit proves that each Fish City Grill location is truly a part of its local community. On the First Tuesday of each month, every one of their stores hosts a First Tuesday Benefit. Each store chooses a local charity and donates 15% of the entire day’s sales to that charity.

And, of course, at the center of Fish City Grill is their passion to serve great seafood and made-from-scratch recipes at affordable prices. And since I’m a regular customer, would you like to hear what some of my favorite menu items are?

I hardly ever dine at Fish City Grill (especially if I have a guest with me) without enjoying some of their incredible oysters. Their selection varies depending on the day from Fresh Gulf Oysters to East Coast Oysters, but they’re always delicious and SO fresh! We also love their Chargrilled Oysters which are prepared on the grill and then covered in a lemon pepper butter and parmesan cheese.

A fan-favorite classic menu item I also love is their Fish & Chips. Fish City Grill makes theirs with a beer-battered cod and it comes served with the fries and a malt vinegar.

As we mentioned before, Fish City Grill’s menu has an element that’s always changing as well and you can keep up with what their daily specials are via their large chalkboard on the wall. You can even catch a live view of the chalkboard on their website to see what the daily specials are! While we were there, they served us this amazing Barramundi which is an Asian Sea Bass and it came served on top of a pile of mashed potatoes tossed with caramelized onions and red chili asparagus. And then it was all topped off with some bleu cheese butter filled with thyme. If you ever see this show up on the board again – order it! My mouth is watering just thinking about it again…

Fish City Grill also has a fantastic bar selection with several signature cocktails, draft beers, and wines. One of their most signature cocktails is the Tito’s Front Porch Lemonade made with Tito’s vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon, lime, grapefruit, and orange juices. Other popular options include their Twisted Citrus Martini, their Prickly Pear Margarita, and their Thyme Gimlet.

Over the last 10 years, Fish City Grill has definitely gotten the Jay Marks stamp of approval and it continues to be one of my favorite go-to lunch and dinner spots here in Flower Mound. If you’ve never been, or if it’s just been a while, we hope you’ll go visit Fish City Grill soon to check out their amazing seafood selection which will most definitely have you feeling better about life once you leave.

Fish City Grill Flower Mound is located at 2628 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, 75022.