Weir: Candidate wants Texas Legislature to end child sex-change surgeries

Well folks, a new election season is upon us, and there are many service-oriented people preparing to engage in one of the freedoms that make our country the best place to live on the planet. If you’ve ever thrown your hat into the proverbial campaign ring, you’ve learned more about politics in a few months than you could learn in a lifetime by reading about it. What would we do without those who are interested enough in the government we receive to give us choices on Election Day? One of the many offices up for election is Texas House District 63, which includes major portions of southern Denton County, including Flower Mound south of FM 1171.

Flower Mound resident Jeff Younger is one of the candidates vying for the seat, which has been held by Tan Parker since 2007. Rep. Parker is now running for the State Senate in District 12, which is open, because Senator Jane Nelson, who has been in the office since 1993, decided not to run for another term.

Mr. Younger has been a strong opponent of sex-change surgeries for Texas children. During the interview below, among other issues, he talks about the need for the Texas Legislature to end the operations. His campaign website is: www.jeffyoungerfortexas.com

Jeff sent the following bio:

“Jeff Younger’s work in the Texas Legislature has made state, local, and international news. He was an invited witness for both the House and the Senate on critical bills to protect the future of Texas. Jeff built a coalition of Representatives and Senators to stop sex-change surgeries on Texas children. He has worked tirelessly on CPS, juvenile, and family law reforms to protect Texas families from government overreach. Jeff Younger supports ending property tax in Texas. He has spoken out against critical race theory as far back as 2015. He is staunchly pro-life.

“In addition, he has helped other states achieve conservative goals. He helped South Carolina Representatives gather support to outlaw transgender child abuse. He speaks at conservative political forums in multiple states and internationally. Moreover, he paid to train some of the foremost expert advocates for ending transgender child abuse internationally.

“As a small business owner, Jeff has helped build and optimize systems for oil refineries and oil pipeline networks for over 20 years. He has managed complex, international projects in the fields of automation, fraud detection, and anti-money laundering in financial institutions for some of the largest companies in the world. With his skills and knowledge in the field of mathematics and artificial intelligence, Jeff helps solve some of the most difficult problems in the energy, financial, and logistics industries, as well as creating training and hiring programs for consulting companies across the globe.

“Jeff Younger is a veteran in the United States Army Infantry. Jeff also served as an Infantry Assault Man in the United States Marine Corps. His last duty station was at the United States Army Airborne School before being honorably discharged in 1984.”