Flower Mound P&Z commissioner announces candidacy for Town Council

A town board member announced Thursday night that he is running for Flower Mound Town Council.

Flower Mound Planning & Zoning Commissioner Robbie Cox announced during the public comment section of Thursday night’s that he’ll seek the Place 3 seat on Town Council, which is currently held by Ben Bumgarner and expires in May 2022. Bumgarner announced this week that he’s running for the local seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Cox, a Flower Mound resident since 2005, was appointed to P&Z in 2018 and currently serves Place 2. In his announcement, he said he strongly believes in listening to residents and finding solutions that work for them, and he wants to keep Flower Mound as a great place to live.