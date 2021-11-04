Suzy & Woodrow take the Lakeside stage Friday night

A fan favorite from past Lakeside performances is returning to the Lakeside Music Series in far south Flower Mound on Friday night.

Suzy & Woodrow, from the band Suzy & the Sissies, became a favorite of Lakeside Music Series guests after a few performances in 2019 with their renditions of blues, rock, country and Americana covers.

Suzy & Woodrow will take the Lakeside stage, 2412 Lakeside Parkway at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Expect to hear classics from Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, CCR, Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt and more.