High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 56, Terrell 14

Argyle took control early on Friday night and never looked back, defeating Terrell by a score of 56-14.

Peyton Shoemake scored on a run of 37 yards to get things going for the Eagles, and Jett Copeland made it 14-0 on a touchdown pass to Ward McCollum for 15 yards.

Copeland followed that up with a 58-yard pass to Riley Page to make it 21-0 Argyle heading into the second quarter.

In the second, Copeland hit Wayne Pritts for 22 yards and Grant Chaney for 7-yards to make it 35-0 Argyle at halftime.

Copeland passed for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

Landon Farris scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, and Alex Moeller threw a 29-yard pass to Will Hodson early in the fourth quarter to make it 49-0 Argyle.

Terrell finally got on the board, but the Eagles answered with a 15-yard run from RJ Bunnell to make it 56-7 before the Fighting Tigers scored one final time.

Argyle (7-1, 3-1) will next play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Kaufman.

Marcus 28, Hebron 14

Marcus took care of business on Friday night, defeating Hebron by two scores.

The Marauders got things going on a 2-yard run from Gabe Espinoza to make it 7-0 Marcus in the first quarter.

Michael Petro kicked a 28-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to make it 10-0 Marauders.

Petro then kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, and Marcus led 13-0 at the break.

Espinoza scored on a 15-yard run in the third to give Marcus a 21-0 lead.

Hebron finally got on the board and Marcus led 21-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Espinoza broke a 39-yard run in the fourth to make it 28-7 Marcus and the Marauders won 28-14.

Marcus (6-2, 4-1) will host Lewisville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the annual Battle of the Axe game.

Northwest 66, Granbury 7

Northwest wasted no time on Friday night against Granbury, remaining unbeaten in district competition.

Jake Strong hit Terry Duncan on a 14-yard pass early on to get things going for Northwest.

The Texans then took a 14-0 lead when Gavino Ramos recovered a fumble and returned it 55 yards for the Texans.

Strong then scored on a 1-yard keeper and completed a 2-point conversion pass to Joseph Rivas, which was followed by a Texans safety to make it 24-0 Northwest.

Kyle Cummings scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter and Ricardo Dyer tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 38-7 Northwest with 6:43 to play in the second quarter.

Strong hit Shannon Danicki on a 21-yard pass with 1:19 remaining in the second and led 45-7 at halftime.

Cummings added a 4-yard run early in the third to give Northwest a 52-7 lead, and Strong hit Danicki on a 6-yard pass to make it Northwest 59-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Dyer scored again on a 1-yard run to make it 66-7 to finish out scoring for the game.

Northwest (6-2, 5-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Brewer.

Plano West 42, Flower Mound 35

Flower Mound jumped out to an early lead on Friday night, but fell just short, falling to Plano West by a touchdown.

The Jaguars scored with 9:24 remaining in the first quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Nick Evers to Beck Anderson to make it 7-0 Flower Mound.

Following a West touchdown, Peyton Porter scored on a 2-yard run to make it 14-6 with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.

Plano West then scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 27-14 lead into the half.

The Jaguars came back to regain the lead early in the third quarter, on keepers of 3 and 2 yards respectively from Evers to make it 28-27 Flower Mound.

West scored again to take a 35-28 lead in the fourth before Evers hooked up with Walter Mulkey on a 72-yard touchdown pass to tie it up with just over seven minutes to play.

The Wolves scored again late to pull out the victory.

Flower Mound (3-5, 2-3) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Plano.

Guyer 35, McKinney Boyd 10

McKinney Boyd scored first in the game, but Guyer rallied and cruised to a 35-10 victory on Friday night.

Following a Broncos field goal early on in the game, Guyer answered with a 75-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 9-yard run from quarterback Jackson Arnold.

In the second, Marquan Pope had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Wildcats, who followed that up with a 1-yard run from Byron Phillips to make it 21-3 Guyer heading into halftime.

In the third, Arnold connected with Brody Noble for 36 yards and then Zach Brooks on a 1-yard pass to make it 35-3 in favor of Guyer.

Boyd scored a touchdown and Guyer led 35-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Guyer (8-1, 4-1) will host Little Elm at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.

FW Nolan 38, Liberty Christian 2

The Warriors got off to a promising start on Friday night against Fort Worth Nolan, but came up short in the end, losing the Vikings by a score of 38-2.

Liberty picked up a safety to take a 2-0 lead in the game before Nolan scored to make it 7-2 Vikings.

Nolan scored two more touchdowns and led 21-2 at the half.

Nolan scored again in the third to make it 28-2, and added 10 more points in the fourth to make it 38-2 Nolan.

Liberty Christian (1-7, 0-4) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Bishop Lynch.