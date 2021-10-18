Denton Police detective who lost life to COVID remembered as devoted husband, father

The Denton Police Department announced Sunday the loss of Detective Rodney Mooneyham, 52, who passed away Saturday after a “hard-fought battle” with COVID-19.

Mooneyham began his career with Denton PD in November 2010. He became a detective in July 2017 and was assigned to General Investigations before transferring to the Major Crimes Unit in June 2019.

While in Majors, Mooneyham led several homicide investigations and took part in numerous high-profile cases, according to a press release from the department.

“As a dedicated detective and team player, Rodney was vital in the successful apprehension and prosecution of numerous violent offenders,” the release stated.

Mooneyham received nine commendations during his time with Denton PD, including a Chief’s Commendation.

“Throughout Rodney’s career, multiple community members contacted the department to express their appreciation for his service and compassion when answering their calls for assistance. The supervisors and officers who worked closely with Rodney also expressed praise for his work and his care and concern for others,” the release stated.

“Rodney was always smiling. Always willing to listen, he checked on his friends and coworkers regularly. Rodney was a devoted husband, father, and detective. Rodney loved his kids and was always doing whatever he could for them. Rodney was a coach for his son’s baseball team, the Dirtbags, and he also spoke highly of his daughter’s swimming achievements. Rodney was the kind of person that people enjoyed being around. He will be dearly missed by all.”

Funeral service arrangements are pending.