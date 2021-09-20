Town closes lanes on Morriss Road

The town of Flower Mound conducted a traffic switch Monday on Morriss Road.

To allow for work on the Morriss Road Water Lines Phase II project, the two regular southbound lanes of Morriss Road will be closed between Timber Creek Trail and Eaton Street, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Morriss Road southbound traffic will be diverted to the east side of the median, where the two normal northbound lanes will function as two-way traffic. Detours will be set up on adjacent streets as required due to the closure.

This work is expected to be completed on Friday, according to the town.

