High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 46, Humble Atascocita 35

In a game that pitted two of the top 10 teams in the state in the 6A division against each other, Guyer emerged victorious in a heavyweight slugfest.

The Guyer defense came up big on the opening possession, intercepting a pass and giving the Wildcats good field possession, which ultimately led to a 2-yard touchdown run from Jackson Arnold.

Arnold would then hook up with Sutton Lee on a 45-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Guyer with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter.

Atascocita responded with 14 unanswered points and it was tied 14-14 at the half.

With six minutes to play in the third, Guyer regained the lead on a 2-yard run from Jackson Foster to make it 20-14 Wildcats.

The Eagles then scored to take their first lead of the game, but Guyer came right back and scored on a 2-yard run from Byron Phillips to make it 27-21 Wildcats with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

In the fourth, the Eagles again took a 1-point lead before Jackson Arnold completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Grayson O’Bara.

Following a fumble recovery on Atascocita’s next drive, Guyer scored again on a pass from Arnold to Dylan Rivero for 8 yards.

Phillips scored again on a 13-yard run to make it 46-28 Guyer late in the fourth, and held on to win 46-35.

The Wildcats (4-0, 0-0) will travel to McKinney at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Argyle 17, Waco La Vega 14

La Vega gave Argyle a bit of a fight on Friday night, but Argyle remains unbeaten.

The Eagles got on the board first with a 31-yard field goal from Caden Dodson early in the first quarter.

La Vega came right back, however, and made it 7-3 Pirates.

With 7:33 remaining in the second quarter, Jacob Robinson hit Landon Farris on a 26-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 10-7 lead, and that would be the score at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, La Vega took a 14-10 lead early in the fourth.

On the ensuing drive, however, Jaamael Felton returned a kickoff 85 yards to regain the lead for Argyle.

The Eagles (4-0, 0-0) are in their bye week next weekend and will open up district with Melissa on Oct. 1.

Northwest 33, Abilene Cooper 21

Northwest got off to a good start on Friday night and never looked back, defeating Abilene Cooper by a score of 33-21.

Jake Strong hit Joseph Rivas on a 6-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Texans, and then connected with Logan Jeskevic for 14 yards to make it 12-0 Northwest.

With 7:51 remaining in the second quarter, Strong hooked up with Rivas again, this time on an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 19-0 Northwest, which the score remained at half time.

Cooper finally got on the board in the third, but Northwest answered with a 3-yard touchdown run from Kyle Cummings to make it 26-7.

The Texans extended their lead when Strong and Rivas hooked up again for 30 yards to make it 33-7 with 9:10 left in the game.

Cooper scored two touchdowns late, but were not able to come back.

Northwest (2-2, 1-0) will take on FW Arlington Heights at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

Parish Episcopal 45, Liberty Christian 14

Liberty Christian struggled to get things going on Friday night, losing to Parish Episcopal by a score of 45-14.

The Panthers scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter.

Parish Episcopal scored again in the second quarter and led 28-0 at halftime.

Liberty Christian got on the board in the third when Jacob Vaughan hit Steel Doss on an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Parish scored two more touchdowns and a field goal in the third quarter to make it 45-7.

Liberty scored again in the fourth when Vaughan connected with Michael Zarcone on a 4-yard pass.

Liberty Christian (1-2, 0-0) will host FW All Saints at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24.