RockPointe Church celebrating new campus in Parker Square

RockPointe Church is celebrating a grand opening month throughout September for its new second campus, located in Parker Square.
The contemporary church is also adding a third Sunday service time at the new campus after a strong soft opening in June. RockPointe’s new location, 500 Parker Square, will now have services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, according to a church news release. The new location is an “important milestone” for longtime members.
For the new location’s grand opening month, Navy SEAL Jake Fuller will share his story on Sept. 12, former Dallas Cowboy Kevin Kowalski will speak on Sept. 19 and local radio personality Rebecca Carroll will speak on Sept. 26.
The additional space location several miles east of RockPointe’s Central Campus, 4503 Cross Timbers Road, will enable growth for ministries that are already thriving at RPC, allow RPC to expand some of the newer and therefore smaller areas of ministry and create proximity to new people and new families who will find community and connection at RockPointe Church Parker Square, the church news release said.
Additionally, the coming months will see an increase in space for RPC’s thriving special needs ministry, EMBRACE; additional programming for the robust marriage ministry which aims to walk with couples in all stages and all conditions of marriage; and greater focus on The Bridge College-Age Ministry. RPC will also continue to provide programming for students and children as well as adult discipleship and financial literacy classes at both locations.
