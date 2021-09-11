RockPointe Church celebrating new campus in Parker Square

RockPointe Church is celebrating a grand opening month throughout September for its new second campus, located in Parker Square.

The contemporary church is also adding a third Sunday service time at the new campus after a strong soft opening in June. RockPointe’s new location, 500 Parker Square, will now have services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, according to a church news release. The new location is an “important milestone” for longtime members.

For the new location’s grand opening month, Navy SEAL Jake Fuller will share his story on Sept. 12, former Dallas Cowboy Kevin Kowalski will speak on Sept. 19 and local radio personality Rebecca Carroll will speak on Sept. 26.